RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) advises drivers to be aware of potential icy roads after this weekend’s rain showers.

VDOT warns drivers that they may encounter slick, icy roads going into Sunday, Jan. 7 as Saturday’s rains could potentially freeze as temperatures drop.

Rain at or below 32 degrees will freeze into ice. According to Virginia Department of Emergency Management, road conditions can quickly change as temperatures vary across the state.

VDOT advises drivers to use caution when traveling and to prepare for icy roads — especially on ramps, overpasses and bridges.

To view real-time traffic conditions, visit 511virginia.org.