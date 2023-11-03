RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) warns drivers of glares from the sun due to daylight saving time change on Sunday.

According to VDOT, daylight saving will cause sunrise and sunset to occur during peak driving hours, creating a glare that could blind drivers starting Nov. 5. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, glare from the sun is the cause of about 9,000 crashes each year.

VDOT recommends these safety tips for drivers to consider in the early mornings and afternoons: