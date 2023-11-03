RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) warns drivers of glares from the sun due to daylight saving time change on Sunday.
According to VDOT, daylight saving will cause sunrise and sunset to occur during peak driving hours, creating a glare that could blind drivers starting Nov. 5. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, glare from the sun is the cause of about 9,000 crashes each year.
VDOT recommends these safety tips for drivers to consider in the early mornings and afternoons:
- Be aware of sunrise and sunset times
- Consider adjusting your drive time; just a few minutes earlier or later will change the sun’s position relative to the roadway
- Reduce speed when approaching an area where the sun hovers above the pavement
- Be aware of the location of vehicles around you
- Allow extra distance between your vehicle and others to reduce the risk of collisions
- Do not swerve, slow or stop suddenly; other drivers behind you may not be able to slow or stop
- Drive with headlights on to make your vehicle more visible to other drivers
- Keep your windshield clean; streaks and smears will worsen the effect of sun glare
- Use your visor to block the sun if possible
- Polarized sunglasses can help reduce glare