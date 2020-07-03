VEC launches app portal for extension of unemployment benefits

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announced Thursday its launch of an application portal for their third unemployment assistance program related to COVID-19.

The program is funded as part of the federal CARES Act.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits program “provides up to an additional 13 weeks of traditional unemployment insurance benefits to individuals who have already exhausted their regular unemployment insurance benefits,” as stated in a release from the Virginia Employment Commission.

