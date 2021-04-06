VEC looking into unemployment insurance fraud that has impacted an unknown number of people

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Employment Commission is investigating an insurance fraud situation where a number of people receiving unemployment benefits had the bank accounts changed without their permission.

Megan Healy, the chief workforce advisor for Gov. Ralph Northam, said the VEC shut down certain online operations on Friday in response to this incident. there was also a specific call center dedicated to helping people file claims during the shutdown.

While initial Unemployment Insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims must be called in, weekly claims can still be filed online.

Healy said there is still no indication that the agency’s system was hacked, or the total for fraud claims paid out.

“We still don’t know what caused the problem,” Healy said. “We’re continuing to investigate looking at any bank account info that has changed in four weeks to verify the claimant was the one that did it”

She said they don’t know how many people were impacted by this, but Healy suggests everyone should double-check if their account information is correct.

There is currently a backlog of people waiting for fraud issues to be adjudicated for benefits to resume. Healey said people who recently realized that they had their personal information or bank account changed without their consent do not have to go through the appeals process generally.

So, if you are in a situation where you had your personal information compromised all you have to do is call the VEC to rectify that situation and then you will be immediately able to resume benefits without going through the appeals process

Healey added other states have been experiencing similar issues.

“Unemployment Insurance fraud is a national problem, and Virginia is not immune,” VEC said in a statement. “VEC continues to work with law enforcement to investigate fraud and take steps to prevent and mitigate the impact.”

Healy and the VEC gave the following tips to people receiving unemployment benefits to protect their account:

Never share your PIN with anyone — Healy added VEC will never call and ask for your social security or PIN number

Customers shouldn’t share information related to their claims filing status on social media.

Contact the VEC immediately if you think your account has been hacked.

If you think you have experienced fraud, you can fill out a form online here or call 1-800-782-4001. Payments will be stopped and the VEC will reach out to figure out the next steps.