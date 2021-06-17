VEC offering appointments to talk about unemployment claims

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) is now offering appointments to help people speak with representatives about their unemployment claims.

The VEC says appointments are very limited and not guaranteed to lead to any resolution.

The agency also urges you to only schedule one appointment based on the location of your permanent residence.

In addition, the VEC warns that the number they will be calling from could show up on your phone as unknown or restricted.

If you want to schedule an appointment with a representative from the VEC about your claim, click here. You can also call the customer contact center at 1-866-832-2363, but wait times over the phone may be long due to high call volumes.