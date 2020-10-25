Vehicle fire closes eastbound lanes on I-264 at Downtown Tunnel Sunday morning

by: WAVY Web Staff

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle caught fire on the eastbound lanes of the Downtown Tunnel early Sunday morning.

First responders were on the scene of a vehicle engulfed in flames just outside the opening of the tunnel.

According to officials, the call for the vehicle fire came in just after 10 a.m. on I-264 which shortly closed all eastbound lanes.

All lanes reopened nearly 2 hours following the incident.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

Photos and videos sent by WAVY News 10 viewers show huge black smoke coming from the tunnel.

No further information have been released.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

