Vehicle overturns into James River Sunday, causing one death

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Police say one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into the James River in Amherst County Sunday evening.

Shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, Virginia State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash in Amherst County.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling in the 500 block of River Road when it ran off the road, hit a tree, and overturned into the James River.

Officials say the vehicle was pulled from the water at approximately 8:52 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities confirmed to WFXR News that one person is dead, but the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

