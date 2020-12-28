Vehicle slides into Virginia home Friday night

GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — Amid Friday’s wintry weather, a vehicle ended up sliding into a home in Galax and causing some damages that night.

The Galax Fire Department posted on Facebook on Friday, Dec. 25, that units were dispatched at approximately 7:51 p.m. for a vehicle crashing into a house at 833 Fries Road.

According to the department, the vehicle slid into the residential structure and caused one section of wall to collapse.

However, neither the driver nor the house’s occupants were injured in the crash, fire officials say.

Crews reportedly cleared out shortly after checking the structure for hazards.

Latest Stories