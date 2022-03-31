STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Department reported an accident during Thursday’s tornado in which two vehicles sustained heavy damage when a tree was knocked over by high winds.

The incident occurred on Joshua Road and has since been cleared. The large tree was blown into the roadway as two vehicles, a van and a Ford Mustang, were passing in opposite directions.

A mustang sustained heavy damage after hitting a felled tree. (Photo courtesy of Stafford County Sheriff’s Dept.)

A van sustained heavy damage after hitting a felled tree. (Photo courtesy of Stafford County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Both vehicles struck the tree and were heavily damaged. Occupants of those vehicles had minor injuries as a result of the accident.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to use caution as high winds can blow debris and trees into roadways.