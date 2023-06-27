Considering your family size and internet usage is vital for anyone looking for a new Linksys modem.

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A $15 million expansion of fiber optic internet is underway in two rural counties along the Interstate 95 corridor in Virginia.

Verizon is expanding high-speed internet in Caroline County and Greensville County, installing more than 120 miles of fiber optic cables, giving 3,000 households and businesses access to fiber optic internet between the two rural counties.

“Verizon is focused on delivering high-speed internet service and the major economic benefits that it can provide, especially in unserved and underserved areas,” said Kwame Trotman, Vice President of Wireline Network Operations-Mid-Atlantic South Region for Verizon. ‘Our commitment to the Commonwealth of Virginia continues as we offer residents of these counties access to our 100% fiber Fios internet service to fuel how they work, live and play.”

The $15 million project is part of one of the largest network upgrade projects in Verizon’s history. $6.1 million of the project’s budget is coming from funds allocated by the America Rescue Plan.

Verizon is taking part in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which is run by the Federal Communications Commission and is intended to provide households in need with affordable internet service. Households that quality for ACP may also qualify for free internet service through the Verizon Forward Program.

More information about ACP can be found here and more information about free internet through the Verizon Forward Program can be found here.