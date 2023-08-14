RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The deadline for veterans to apply for benefits from the PACT Act — a law that expands Virginia health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances — is tonight.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, “The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that we assume (or “presume”) are caused by exposure to these substances.”

The deadline has been extended to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, which is an extension from the original deadline of Aug. 9.

Veterans can find more information about the PACT Act and apply for benefits at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.