VHA offering new Rent and Mortgage Relief Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC ) –The Virginia Housing Alliance has started a new program to help renters and homeowners who are facing financial difficulties because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This Rent and Mortgage Relief Program provides financial assistance to rent or mortgage payments that are past due, starting April 1, 2020. The VHA said eligible landlords can also apply on behalf of their tenants to receive financial assistance for past due rental payments.
The financial assistance is a one-time payment, but there is an opportunity for a renewal based on availability of funding, and a household’s need for additional assistance.
The program is funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
You can find more information about the program or to apply online here.
