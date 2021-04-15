VHHA report: How COVID-19 affected hospitals in 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A newly released report from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association shows the effect COVID-19 had on Virginia hospitals in 2020.

The report shows, overall, inpatient care was down 10% in 2020 compared to previous years. Emergency department visits were down 30%.

The report also gives a closer look into the makeup of COVID-19 patients in Virginia hospitals.

More than 50,000 people went to the emergency room for COVID-19 between April and December of 2020. Of those patients, nearly 37% were white. Just over 32% were black.

More than 30,000 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 last year in Virginia hospitals between April and December with the peak starting in September.

The average age of a hospitalized COVID-19 patient was 67 years old, and most COVID-19 patients had an underlying condition like hypertension, chronic kidney disease, or obesity.

More than half of patients hospitalized were sent home to recover. Of the 13% who died in the hospital, the average age was 74.

Leaders say it’s too early to know what post COVID-19 life will look like, but this data may help determine what services to offer in the future.

For a closer look at the report, click here.