VHSL approves ‘Championships + 1’ format, Va. high school sports to start in December

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee unanimously voted to approve the “Championships + 1” format for the 2020-2021 school year, paving the way for high school sports in Virginia to return as early as December.

The plan will have schools play 60 percent of its normal regular season schedule and allow for regional and state tournaments. In team sports, such as basketball, volleyball and football, the four region champions would advance to the state tournament, eliminating the need for a quarterfinal round. The top seed in each bracket would host the state championship.

The “Plus One” portion of the plan guarantees that schools who don’t qualify for a postseason would get to play an extra game.

Winter sports would return first, with basketball practices happening as early as December 7 and contests beginning on December 21. Football is scheduled to begin practice on February 4, with competition commencing on February 22. Spring sports would run from April to June.

