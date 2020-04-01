Vice President Mike Pence set to visit Louisa County Wednesday

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Louisa County area Wednesday.

Pence is set to visit the Walmart Distribution Center in Gordonsville and tour the facility.

He announced his intentions during the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on Tuesday.

The visit will not be open to the public as a result of COVID-19 concerns, a press staffer with Vice President’s Pence’s office told 8News.

