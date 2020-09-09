Vice President Mike Pence visiting Virginia Thursday

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

LEXINGTON, Va. (WRIC) — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Virginia Military Institute on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Pence will visit Lexington with Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy to speak with cadets at Cameron Hall, according to General J. H. Binford Peavy, VMI superintendent.

“Both Vice President Pence and, VMI’s own, Secretary McCarthy have many experiences upon which to draw in imparting their wisdom and contributing to our mission of forming citizen soldiers,” Peavy said. “We are grateful for their willingness to visit with us.”

The event, scheduled for 2 p.m., is closed to the public. Click here for more information.

