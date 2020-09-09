Vice President Mike Pence visiting Virginia Thursday

LEXINGTON, Va. (WRIC) — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Virginia Military Institute on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Pence will visit Lexington with Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy to speak with cadets at Cameron Hall, according to General J. H. Binford Peavy, VMI superintendent.
“Both Vice President Pence and, VMI’s own, Secretary McCarthy have many experiences upon which to draw in imparting their wisdom and contributing to our mission of forming citizen soldiers,” Peavy said. “We are grateful for their willingness to visit with us.”
The event, scheduled for 2 p.m., is closed to the public. Click here for more information.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Remote learning presents unique — and similar — challenges for English learners
- 124 out of 178 inmates at Pamunkey Regional Jail test positive for COVID-19
- Newsfeed Now: Wildfires for thousands to evacuate along the West Coast; Stimulus check debate continues on Capitol Hill
- Teen’s body recovered from Rappahannock River
- Trick-or-treating banned: Los Angeles announces strict Halloween rules