TOWN OF KILMARNOCK, Va. (WRIC) — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of the fatal fire that engulfed multiple apartments and businesses in the Town of Kilmarnock on April 19.

Officials said the call came in at 3:41 a.m. for reports of the fire. Crews arrived to seven apartments and five businesses in flames.

At the time, Kilmarnock Fire Chief Roy Hall confirmed to 8News that one person died in the fire.

The victim has since been identified by police and the Medical Examiner as Stacey Kellum.

Businesses damaged by the fire in Kilmarnock (Photos: Sabrina Shutters/WRIC)

The cause of the fire has been determined not to be arson-related and Sheriff Patrick McCranie said it is undetermined how the fire began, but it appears to be accidental in nature.

McCranie also said the fire was believed to have started in a downstairs apartment.