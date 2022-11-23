CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Chesapeake has now confirmed the identities of those killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart on Sam’s Circle last night.

Five of the murdered victims have been identified as Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins and Tyneka Johnson. The sixth victim has been confirmed as a 16-year-old boy whose name is being withheld at this time due to him being a minor.

“The City of Chesapeake has always been known as the ‘City That Cares’ and now, more than ever, we know our City will show up and care for those who need it most,” a statement from the city reads. “Please join us in praying for the family and friends of these community members.”

Police arrived at the store just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 to find three victims, including the shooter — identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake — dead in the store’s break room. Bing was reportedly armed with one handgun and multiple magazines, according to police.

Walmart confirmed that Bing was an overnight team lead at the store, and a spokesperson said he had been employed with the company for more than ten years — since 2010.

One victim was found dead towards the front of the store, and at least nine additional people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, three of whom died from their injuries. Two victims remained hospitalized in critical condition as of noon Wednesday.