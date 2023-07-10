RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service has backed and funded a state plan to replace Virginians’ stolen SNAP benefits.

Any SNAP benefits stolen from Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept. 20, 2024 can now be replaced by the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023.

According to the VDSS, this may include Disaster SNAP and emergency SNAP funds — but it will not include Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Victims of benefits fraud should reach out to their local social services department within 30 days of discovering the theft. Once the claim has been received and cleared, victims should see their cards loaded with the lost funds within 10 days of report. Card cloning, skimming and other forms of fraud are methods being used to steal SNAP benefits across the country. Here are some tips the VDSS suggests can help SNAP recipients protect their funds: Changing the PIN of EBT cards often

Checking card readers for any signs of tampering before inserting/swiping EBT cards

Ignoring unsolicited texts, emails or phone calls regarding EBT accounts or benefits Steps to receiving refunds from VDSS for stolen SNAP/EBT benefits. (Photo: VDSS)

For more information on how to protect EBT accounts, or to report any fraudulent activity, visit the VDSS website.