ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — Victoria Chuah from Arlington was crowned Miss Virginia 2022 on Saturday night. She was crowned by 2021 winner Tatum Sheppard.

“Virginia, I love you!” Chuah posted on the official Miss Virginia Instagram after her victory. “I’m filled with nothing but pure gratitude and I’m honored to say that I’m your Miss Virginia 2022.”

Chuah also said on Instagram that she is one of only three Miss Virginias in history that have been of Asian American descent, and the first Miss Virginia of Chinese descent. The last Asian American Miss Virginia was Michelle Kang, who was crowned 26 years ago in 1996.

“I am so proud and overjoyed to continue this legacy and be the representation I wish I had growing up to inspire the next generation of powerful woman leaders,” Chuah said in her post.

Ahead of her victory, Chuah won Miss Virginia’s Social Initiative Impact award on Friday. Chuah advocates for support systems for adults with autism, a cause inspired by her brother Luke.

According to Miss Virginia on Facebook, Chuah received her Master of Science in Computer Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 2022, just one year after receiving her Bachelor of Science in Computer Science in 2021. She ultimately hopes to become the chief technology officer at a Fortune 500 company.