FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Weeks after a judge declared that thousands of beagles would be relocated from a breeding facility in Cumberland, dozens of those dogs are now enjoying their fresh start.

Some of the rescued dogs arrived at their new home, the Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax County, today. Upon their arrival, the pups got to run and play in the grass for the first time.

