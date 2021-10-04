Video explainer: The best time to see leaves changing colors across Virginia

(WAVY) – It’s that time of the year when the daylight hours are getting shorter and the air is getting cooler. Leaves are starting to change color and you may be wondering when is the peak time for this in your area. For much of the state of Virginia, it’s the middle of October, while areas closer to the water won’t see the best colors until the end of the month.

If you’re really looking for some good scenery with the fall colors, you’ll have to head to West Virginia to see those colors in the next two weeks.

The Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) provides this key to Virginia trees and leaf colors:

TREE FALL LEAF COLOR ash yellow, maroon beech yellow to orange dogwood scarlet to purple hickory golden bronze oak red, brown or russet poplar golden yellow red maple brilliant scarlett

VDOF even provides recommended Fall Foliage Driving Tours, designed by a Virginia forester. Click here for the complete list of suggested spots for the best “leaf-peeping.”

And now for a little science… There are three factors that cause leaves to change their color: