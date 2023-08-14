NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion project is well underway with regular updates coming from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The $3.9 billion project aims to widen nearly 10 miles of Interstate 64 between Norfolk and Hampton from four lanes wide to eight lanes wide.

There will also be two new tunnels dug to carry eastbound traffic. In July, the project’s Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) was in its final preparations to start tunneling.

According to VDOT, the project is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the country and the largest highway construction project in Virginia’s history.

Design plan for the HRBT Expansion project. (Courtesy of VDOT)

“The expansion will increase capacity, ease major congestion, and enhance travel time reliability,” the project’s official website reads.