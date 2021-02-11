Video shared during impeachment trial brought back memories of US Capitol attack for Sen. Mark Warner

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) said the unseen video footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection that was shown on Wednesday made him emotional as he begun to recall moments from the harrowing experience, sharing that he hoped most Americans also watched in order to better understand what those in the building went through that day.

“As someone who lived through Jan. 6 on the floor,” Sen. Warner told Nexstar’s Washington D.C. Bureau on Thursday, “saw that mob invade our Capitol, it brought back a lot of memories.”

Warner laid blame on former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric about a rigged election ahead of the storming of the Capitol, saying Trump incited the crowd before the mayhem.

“And I don’t think there’s anyone who could have sat through yesterday’s presentation and thought that event would have happened, that trashing of our Capitol, five people killed, 150 law enforcement officers being wounded, but for, Donald Trump’s insistence that his supporters go and “fight like hell” at the Capitol,” Warner added.