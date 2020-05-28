Video shows apparent waterspout in Baskerville, Virginia

BASKERVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — 8News viewer Neil-Anne Clow captured an apparent waterspout on-camera in Mecklenburg County Wednesday evening.
According to the National Ocean Service, a waterspout is a whirling column of air and water mist. Waterspouts fall into two categories: fair weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts. Waterspouts are best associated with severe thunderstorms.
8News’ Chief Meteorologist John Bernier said an apparent waterspout developed in Baskerville, located in Mecklenburg County, around 7:30 p.m. The waterspout developed over the John Kerr Reservoir.
“Look at the right-center of the picture where the waterspout appears for about 20 seconds as the storm moves off to the west-northwest,” Bernier said. “Just before this video was shot, a funnel cloud was reported over the Virginia/North Carolina line to the south of Palmer Springs in Mecklenburg, County.”
