Vigil held for missing 2-year-old in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of people came out Saturday night to show support, love and prayers for the 2-year-old boy who was reported missing earlier this week.

With candles, T-shirts and little green ribbons, people came to pray for his soul because they feel connected to him and the case.

Some people at the vigil were connected to Noah.

“When I was 20 years old, I gave birth to my daughter and I asked God why can I never have anymore babies. I had another one and his name is Noah,” said Barbey. She says she was Noah’s foster mom.

She spoke about her first time meeting Noah. “He sat on the couch with me and held my hand and he just grabbed my hand. Like as if to say I know I’m safe.”

Unfortunately, that sense of safety didn’t last.

Saturday morning, Hampton Police announced Noah’s mom, Julia Tomlin, had been charged with three counts of felony child neglect in connection to his disappearance.

Police previously revealed they don’t think he is still alive.

The community is hoping this type of case never happens again. “It’s not the first time this has happened, but it should be the last time it should happen,” said one of the speakers at the vigil.

They spoke about pushing for change and plan to go to city council with hope that they can amend child protective laws.