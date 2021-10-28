Virginia 22-year-old missing for over 2 weeks, South Hill police searching

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WRIC) — Monte Theodore Reavis has not been seen by family since Oct. 11 and he has not been spotted at all since Oct. 13.

According to the South Hill Police Department, Reavis’s mother Shalanda Crutchfield reported him missing on Oct. 15.

His uncle and his mother’s neighbor last saw him at Crutchfield’s home on 3465 Evans Creek Road in Brodnax, Virginia on Oct. 11. Two days later, he was spotted walking on Canaan Road in LaCrosse/

The police department describes Reavis as a 22-year-old black male who is 5’11” with black hair and brown eyes. They list his identifying features as a small tattoo on his chest and a surgical scar on his abdomen.