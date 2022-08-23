RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia and 41 other states will be proceeding with their litigation against Indivior Inc., the producers of an opioid withdrawal treatment drug, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Indivior Inc. produces Suboxone, a medication that can serve as a supplementary form of treatment for people in recovery from opioid addiction. This medication is frequently used to alleviate withdrawal symptoms.

The litigation alleges that Indivior Inc. attempted to illegally switch production of Suboxone from tablets to a film form, while at the same time attempting to eliminate the market for tablets. This not only would preserve Indivior Inc.’s monopoly on the drug, but delay production of a generic version.

“The decisions made by Indivior Inc. caused purchasers to pay artificially high prices for a leading opioid addiction treatment, making access to recovery more difficult for Virginians while putting more money into the pockets of the manufacturers amid a national opioid crisis,” a statement from Miyares’ office said.

United States District Judge Mitchell Goldberg for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania denied Indivior Inc.’s motion for summary judgement, meaning the states pursuing the suit can proceed with the litigation.

A trial has not yet been scheduled but is expected next year.