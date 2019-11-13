Virginia 7-Eleven assistant manager pleads guilty to stealing 40,000 lottery tickets

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — An assistant store manager admitted in court Wednesday afternoon to stealing thousands of lottery tickets.
According to court records, Daniel Le Grand, of Suffolk, was a 7-Eleven assistant store manager at the time he stole 40,000 lottery tickets.
During his plea in court, Le Grand admitted that he took the tickets, made them live and then went to different stores to cash them.
Le Grand was arrested on September 7, 2018, on nine grand larceny charges, court records show.
In court, Le Grand pleaded guilty to three of those charges.
His sentencing date has been set for March 11, 2020.