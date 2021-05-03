Virginia 811 launching scholarship focused on students studying underground damage prevention

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Virginia 811 is launching a scholarship as part of National Safe Digging Month. The new scholarship will help high school students who are planning to pursue a career that prevents underground utility damage.

Two 1,500 dollar scholarships are available to seniors. In order to apply you must meet the following requirements:

• Applicant must have at least one parent or legal guardian who works full or part-time at a Virginia 811 Member Utility, works as a Utility Locator locating utilities in Virginia, or is a Professional Excavator who works in Virginia and whose company has successfully set up a Web Ticket Entry Account with Virginia 811.

• Applicants must be Virginia residents and attend an accredited Virginia high school, public or private.

• Applicants must be seniors at their respective high schools.

• Applicants must have a current GPA of 3.5 or higher.

• Applicants must be planning to attend either community college or a four-year, accredited, college or university by the following fall after graduation.

• Applicants must successfully complete the Basic C.A.R.E. Module (Training Only) as a “Homeowner” prior to applying for this scholarship and include a screenshot of the course completion screen in the Section 1-4 PDF (see PDF details in the Guidelines section).

Applications are due on June 4. CLICK HERE for more information on how to apply.