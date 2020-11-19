Virginia ABC announces holiday store hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia ABC has announced its store hours for holidays.
All stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26. Stores will close at 6 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Stores will also be closed on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25. Stores will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24.
Store will reopen on Saturday, Dec. 26, at noon.
On New Year’s Day, stores will open at noon and close early at 6 p.m.
Click here to find local store hours.
