Virginia ABC announces the return of pre-pandemic store hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control announced a readjustment for store hours throughout the state after hours were modified due to the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Virginia ABC shared that the across-the-board opening time of noon will remain the same for all stores. The new announcement came into play when they said individual store closing times will return to pre-pandemic closing times.

Community member can expect to see hours return to normal starting June 26.

There will be continued precautions taken to keep employees and customers safe. Those steps include:

Mandatory use of face masks or coverings inside stores

Plastic shields installed at registers ABC stores

Daily cleaning and sanitizing with particular attention to checkout counters and high-touch surfaces such as door handles and knobs

Hand sanitizer is available at registers for customer and employee use.

Store officials also ask customers to keep a distance between themselves and others in the establishment.

Customers can check their local store’s adjusted hours by visiting ABC’s store finder page here.

