Virginia ABC discontinues holiday promotions through 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Citing the impact of COVID-19, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority says most holiday sale promotions will be discontinued for the remainder of 2020.

Promotions include Door Busters, Spirited Thursdays, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Virginia ABC CEO Travis Hill says the decision to move away from the annual discounted specials is in “order to provide a sales experience that accounts for safety and convenience in these challenging times.”

The statement adds that distilled spirits suppliers have encountered inventory problems as a result of the pandemic. Noting that the availability of products could vary, the holiday promotion was canceled.

The decision follows Virginia ABC’s first-ever Summer Cyber Sale, which was discontinued following multiple reports of website technical issues.

Virginia ABC’s website has since undergone an upgrade, the statement added. All-short term promotional sales offered online will cease, however, until the company can stabilize their systems and ensure their website is “ready for a cyber event that delivers an experience that is up to all of our standards.”

Click here to read the full message.

