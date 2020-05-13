Virginia ABC expands locations offering curbside pickup service

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) – As part of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is offering the convenience of curbside pickup for customers at select locations across the state.
The service allows customers to pick up orders placed online without having to go into a store.
The new curbside pickup service rolled out on April 29 at a few stores and has expanded since then.
As of May 13, Virginia ABC listed 22 locations offering this service in Richmond Region:
Richmond Region
- Store 38 (New Kent), 2501 New Kent Highway, Ste C
- Store 86 (Richmond), Bon Air Shopping Ctr, 2610 Buford Rd
- Store 104 (Midlothian), Woodlake Commons Shopping Ctr, 7028-7032 Woodlake Commons Loop
- Store 108 (Richmond), 10242 Staples Mills Road
- Store 116 (Richmond), 12635 Jefferson Davis Highway
- Store 169 (Richmond), 10 North Thompson St
- Store 180 (Richmond), 2026 East Main St
- Store 190 (Midlothian), The Village at Swift Creek, 13113 & 13117 Rittenhouse Dr
- Store 207 (Glen Allen), 10106 Brook Road
- Store 242 (Richmond), Willow Lawn Shopping Ctr, 1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Ste 106
- Store 243 (Ashland), 209 North Washington Highway
- Store 254 (Richmond), 7015 Three Chopt Rd
- Store 284 (Midlothian), Ivymont Square Shopping Ctr, 14229 Midlothian
- Store 292 (Richmond), 1521 Parham Road
- Store 300 (Mechanicsville), Hanover Commons Shopping Ctr, 9502 Chamberlayne Rd
- Store 315 (Chesterfield), 7048 Commons Plaza
- Store 331 (Henrico), Short Pump Crossing Shopping Ctr, 3450-3452 Pump Rd, Stes 21/22
- Store 334 (Mechanicsville), Brandy Creek Commons Shopping Ctr, 6589 Mechanicsville Turnpike
- Store 348 (Richmond), 7036 Forest Hill Ave
- Store 350 (Richmond), 1108 Midlothian Turnpike
- Store 366 (Richmond), Gayton Crossing Shopping Ctr, 1370 Gaskins Rd
- Store 389 (Glen Allen), Nuckols Place Shopping Center, 5352 Wyndham Forest Dr
According to Virginia ABC, by June, they expect to have the service at most stores.
Customers can take advantage of curbside service by following these steps:
- Visit the Virginia ABC website.
- Select a store that offers curbside pickup.
- Place an order online at least two hours in advance of pickup.
- Schedule a pickup time.
For information about curbside pickup and a list of stores where the service is currently available, visit www.abc.virginia.gov/products/online-ordering.
