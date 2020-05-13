Virginia ABC expands locations offering curbside pickup service

FILE – In this file photo made April 15, 2010, bottles of liquor are on display at a Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Control (ABC) store in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) – As part of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is offering the convenience of curbside pickup for customers at select locations across the state.

The service allows customers to pick up orders placed online without having to go into a store.

The new curbside pickup service rolled out on April 29 at a few stores and has expanded since then.

As of May 13, Virginia ABC listed 22 locations offering this service in Richmond Region:

Richmond Region

According to Virginia ABC, by June, they expect to have the service at most stores.

Customers can take advantage of curbside service by following these steps:

Visit the Virginia ABC website .

. Select a store that offers curbside pickup.

Place an order online at least two hours in advance of pickup.

Schedule a pickup time.

For information about curbside pickup and a list of stores where the service is currently available, visit www.abc.virginia.gov/products/online-ordering.

