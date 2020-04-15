Virginia ABC introduces protocol for store closures amid COVID-19

1  of  2
by: WRIC Newsroom

(WRIC) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) is releasing its protocol for closing stores during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a release, when an employee notifies a supervisor that they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or fear they’ve been exposed, supervisors will check the associate’s prior work schedule. If the employee hasn’t entered the store within the last week, the store will not close. If the associate has been inside the store within the last week, the store will shut down and deep cleaned by professionals.

The news comes after ABC closed its Bon Air location in Chesterfield last week after an employee has been exposed to the virus.

