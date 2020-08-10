Virginia ABC lauches online program to curb substance abuse among teens

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC)has launched a digital program aimed at preventing substance abuse among middle-school aged youths.

The program, Being Outstanding Leaders Together Against Drugs and Alcohol (BOLT), provides educators free training and resources designed to serve as a guide to preventing youth substance abuse.

“Middle school is a time when many students are exposed to alcohol and other drugs for the first time,” said ABC Education and Prevention Manager Katie Crumble. “BOLT allows us to effectively reach this critical age group and equip students with the knowledge and skills they need to make healthy life choices.”

The goals for BOLT include increasing students’ ability to:

Demonstrate knowledge of the effects of alcohol and other drugs on the body and brain;

Identify substance use consequences

Understand the importance of peer leadership and positive decision making; and

Recognize youth substance use influences and the key concepts of social providing and peer pressure.

Click here for more information on ABC’s BOLT program.

