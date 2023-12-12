RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) is now accepting applications for a grant to reduce underage and high-risk drinking.

According to the authority, the 2024-2025 Alcohol Education and Prevention Grant program is the ninth grant among a yearly ongoing initiative.

An average of $80,000 has been awarded to Virginia organizations each year since 2013, according to ABC, with each organization receiving up to $10,000.

Each organization is eligible for up to $10,000 if the proposed project addresses prevention in one or more of the following areas:

Underage drinking

Providing or serving alcohol to young people

High-risk drinking

“We strive to support and work collaboratively with organizations that share our mission to strengthen the commonwealth through public safety and education,” said Katie Crumble, director of Virginia ABC Community Health and Engagement.

Applications for the grant program will open on Jan. 1, 2024, and will be available through March 1, 2024. Submissions can be made online via the Virginia ABC website.