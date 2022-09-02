RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores will close early on Labor Day. Here’s everything you need to know about ABC’s holiday hours.

On Monday, Sept. 5, all Virginia ABC stores will close at 6 p.m., in observance of Labor Day. The store will be open during normal hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Recently, Virginia ABC announced that it made $60 million more in the fiscal year 2022 than in 2021. In an annual revenue report yesterday, it was announced that the agency had received a gross revenue of $1.4 billion.

In the same report, Virginia ABC announced it would be contributing $622.8 million of its earnings back to the state.