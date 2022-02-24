RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control has announced that all 396 ABC stores will be returning to their normal operating hours, after staffing issues caused them to be shortened.

Beginning Tuesday, Mar. 1, all ABC stores will be opening at 10 a.m. every day, with the exception of the stores that are normally set to open later on Sundays.

Previously, Virginia ABC announced that their stores would be opening at noon for the time being on Jan. 24, citing staffing shortages.

ABC customers can also order online for delivery or curbside pickup.