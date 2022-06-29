RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — If you are planning on celebrating Independence Day, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores are releasing their holiday hours.

ABC stores across the Commonwealth will be open until 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 for those looking to purchase spirits, mixers, and Virginia wines.

However, there will be regular operating hours on Friday, July 3, and Sunday, July 5. Customers will also be able to make purchases online on the Virginia ABC website and you can choose to either pick it up using curbside service or have it delivered to your home.