Virginia ABC temporarily closing select stores in Northern Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) will temporarily close a dozen stores located throughout the Northern Virginia area.
In a released statement, the state’s alcoholic beverage control authority says the Northern Virginia areas “continues to be one of the most impacted regions of the commonwealth during this ongoing health crisis.”
ABC supports its employees’ decisions to self-quarantine when necessary, which has impacted staffing levels in this region. In order to maintain appropriate staffing and allow time to train additional personnel, ABC made the decision to temporarily close select stores in this area.Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority
Beginning Monday, April 13, ABC will temporarily close the following stores:
- Fairfax – 0685 Braddock Road
- Fairfax – 3903 Fair Ridge Drive Suite “N”
- Fredericksburg – 507 William Street
- Alexandria – 686 St. Asaph Street
- Annandale – 6920-E Bradlick Shopping Center
- Arlington – 2507 North Harrison Street
- Ashburn – 44722 Brimfield Drive
- Haymarket – 5331 Merchants View Square
- Herndon – 378 Elden Street
- Springfield – 6230-I Rolling Road
- Stafford – 50 North Stafford Complex Center Suite
- Vienna – 8150 Leesburg Pike Suite 110
ABC is offering associates of temporarily closed stores the opportunity to work at neighboring locations. “No employee will lose the opportunity to work,” the statement read.
ABC plans to reopen the stores on April 30.
Click here to read to full release.
Click here for information about Virginia ABC’s response to COVID-19.
