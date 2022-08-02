RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia ABC, the agency — and liquor store chain — in charge of regulating the sale of high-proof liquors, has announced $83,000 in grants for community initiatives fighting alcohol abuse.

“It is the mission of Virginia ABC’s Education and Prevention Division to eliminate underage and high-risk drinking by building the capacity of communities to educate individuals and prevent alcohol misuse,” Travis Hill, Virginia ABC CEO, said.

In the Richmond region, $9,999.70 in grants will go to VCU, $2,750 to the Capital Area Health Education Center and $10,000 for Substance Abuse Free Environment (SAFE).

At VCU, the grant will be used to plan and promote “a series of alcohol-free, late-night, recreation and healthy-themed events” that include alcohol abuse prevention training and other educational initiatives.

The Capital Area Health Education Center will focus on funding a student group at Radford University for students “who wish to remain abstinent from alcohol to connect with like-minded peers.” Alcohol is banned in all residential halls at Radford, but the school nevertheless has a reputation as a party school.

Statistics show that Radford has a higher-than-average rate of arrests and disciplinary actions for underage possession of alcohol than comparable schools.

SAFE is a Chesterfield-based foundation chaired by Chesterfield Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty. According to VA ABC, SAFE will spend the $10,000 on “alcohol compliance checks along with vaping compliance checks” in partnership with Chesterfield Police.

SAFE will also support media campaigns designed to “positively impact youth and adult behaviors.”

“We look forward to working with these grantees to positively impact the communities in which they work,” Hill said.