Virginia AG fights to stop sales of fake COVID vaccine cards, calls it a public health threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is joining the fight against fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, which are circulating online.

“These cards look real, they look legit, but they can really undermine public safety,” Herring told 8News.

Herring joined a group of 44 attorneys general in writing a letter, urging the CEOs of Twitter, eBay and Shopify to crack down on the sales of these illegal cards.

“Whenever there is a crisis or an emergency, there are some people out there who will try to make money, even in fraudulent and unethical ways,” the attorney general said.

Providers give real CDC vaccination cards to patients when they administer the COVID-19 vaccine so the patient can hold onto it as a record they have been vaccinated.

However, some scammers are selling the blank, fake cards, allowing people who are not vaccinated to fill them out and act as if they do have the vaccine.

“It looks like it’s legitimate and somebody can fill in their information and pass themselves off as being vaccinated and being out in the community,” Herring said, describing the fraudulent cards.

In the letter, the attorneys general ask the companies to monitor their sites, take down any ads or links that are selling fake cards and keep information about those ads and the users posting them.

Not only are the sales of these cards criminal, but Herring said, detrimental to public health, too.

“Making it seem like you have gotten your vaccine and you’re out in the community really undermine our efforts to curb the pandemic and get it under control,” Herring said.

The attorneys general asked the CEOs to respond by April 9 with how they intend to comply with the requests. They also told the CEOs they are available for a virtual meeting to discuss their concerns.