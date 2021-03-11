Virginia AG Herring considering NAACP’s request to review fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Xzavier Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Weeks after a grand jury ruled out criminal charges against two state police troopers in the fatal shooting of Xzavier Hill, Virginia’s attorney general is mulling over a request from the Virginia NAACP for an independent review of the case.

Hill, 18, led the troopers on a high-speed chase on Jan. 9 before eventually ending up in a ditch alongside Interstate-64 in Goochland County. Police said Hill refused to comply with commands to get out of the vehicle and claimed he was reaching for a gun before troopers fired.

A grand jury unanimously ruled the use of deadly force was justified more than a month later.

“Mr. Hill’s failure to comply with the commands of the Troopers and then introduce a firearm into a rapidly evolving event provided a reasonable basis for the officers to believe they were in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the grand jury concluded on Feb. 25.

Virginia AG Mark Herring (D) spoke with members of the Virginia State Conference of the NAACP on Wednesday to discuss concerns the organization had over the investigation into Hill’s death.

Robert Barnette, Virginia NAACP president, sent a letter to Herring on Tuesday urging for the AG to give his attention to the case due the involvement of state police, “but also because the current social and political climate has helped foster a negative perception by the African American community that Virginia’s past history of inequity and injustice will continue to follow us into the future without your intentional and deliberate intervention.”

A spokeswoman for Herring told 8News the AG assured his office would give Barnette’s request for either a special prosecutor or independent review committee to look over the case “the careful consideration it deserves.”

“We understand the Hill family, NAACP, and members of the community want more answers than they have received, and we will explore all options to help get them,” Charlotte Gomer, Herring’s spokeswoman, said in an email Thursday. “This case is somewhat unique in that a grand jury has already reviewed the evidence and made a decision not to indict, but we have committed to the NAACP that we will explore any potential avenue for helping to ensure justice and transparency.”

Details surrounding Hill’s death were called into question by his family and advocates pushing for the release of the dash cam footage from that night, which was eventually posted online by Goochland’s commonwealth’s attorney after the grand jury’s decision. Before it had been released, Hill’s mother told 8News the video showed nothing to justify the shooting.

The Virginia NAACP also called for independent reviews, whether it be a committee or special prosecutor, to be future policy for every fatal shooting involving a citizen and law enforcement. Herring, who is seeking a third term, supports the idea.

“Attorney General Herring agrees with the NAACP that independent investigations should be the standard practice in a fatal use of force by police because the affected families and communities must have confidence in the outcomes and decisions made,” Gomer added.

Stay with 8News for updates.

RELATED: