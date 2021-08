DMV website is down due to a fiber cut (Photo: Screenshot by 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia IT Agency (VITA) issued an advisory this afternoon after a fiber cut was reported by Verizon.

The fiber cut is causing outages for some Virginia agencies. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ website has been affected by this.

VITA said they are working with Verizon on this and will provide updates as they become available.