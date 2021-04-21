Virginia agrees to absentee ballot option for blind voters

FILE – In this May 27, 2020 file photo, a worker processes mail-in ballots at the Bucks County Board of Elections office prior to the primary election in Doylestown, Pa. Deep-pocketed and often anonymous donors are pouring over $100 million into an intensifying dispute about whether it should be easier to vote by mail, a fight that could determine President Donald Trump’s fate in the November election. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia election officials have agreed to permanently provide an absentee ballot option for blind voters.

The agreement comes after several voters with disabilities filed a lawsuit in federal court last year against the state for alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act and the Virginia Disabilities Act.

In August, the state agreed to provide an absentee ballot option that’s accessible and can be marked electronically so voters with disabilities could safely vote in the November 2020 general election.

The plaintiffs and their lawyers said this week that the state has agreed to permanently provide the remote electronic absentee ballot option for voters with disabilities, beginning with the upcoming primary election in June.