Virginia airports receive $23M in funding for improvements

by: The Associated Press

Richmond International Airport (File photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $23.2 million in federal funding to support improvement projects at 11 Virginia airports.

The grants were announced Wednesday by Democratic U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

One of the largest awards is $8.7 million to build a taxiway at Richmond International Airport. Other funding includes $3.5 million for the Manassas Regional Airport/Harry P. Davis Field to construct a taxiway, improve a runway safety area and rehabilitate a runway. Norfolk International Airport will receive almost $3.6 million to acquire land for approaches, install airfield guidance signs and rehabilitate taxiway lights.

Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport will receive $300,000 to build a taxiway and acquire safety and security equipment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

