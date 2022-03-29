RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is among a group of 21 Republican-led states suing to end the federal mask requirement for planes, trains, buses and other public transportation.

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Tuesday that Virginia joined a lawsuit filed by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody seeking to have the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mandate lifted and blocked from being enforced.

The CDC’s rule, which went into effect in February 2021, requires all people to wear a mask “on public transportation conveyances or on the premises of transportation hubs” to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But Miyares and 20 other Republican attorneys general argue in the lawsuit challenging the rule that the “mandate provides only thin reasoning in support of its requirements” and exceeds the agency’s authority.

“The CDC’s mask mandate on public transportation, like air travel, is scientifically unnecessary at this stage of the pandemic,” Miyares said in a statement. “Not only are the CDC’s mask mandates for public transportation an example of federal overreach, but they are outdated as states across the country have lifted mask mandates in other aspects of daily life.”

The mask mandate on public transit was set to end on March 18, 2022, but was extended through April 18. A CDC spokesperson said the agency does not comment on pending litigation in an email Tuesday.

In January, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with states that sued over the Biden administration’s vaccine and testing rules for large employers but allowed a similar mandate for most health care workers to remain in place.

The court ruled that the federal government exceeded its authority by trying to impose the vaccine-or-test rule on businesses with at least 100 employees.

According to CDC data, more than 98% of U.S. residents live in an area with low or medium COVID-19 case levels as of March 29 and shouldn’t require face coverings in public indoor spaces. Virginia reported 867 new cases and 22 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.

The other states filing with Florida on Tuesday were: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia.

