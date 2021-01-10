Virginia and U.S. flags to fly at half staff Monday in honor of slain Capitol Police officer

RICHMOND, VA – FEBRUARY 09: The Virginia State flag and the American flag fly near the Virginia State Capitol, February 9, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. Virginia state politics are in a state of upheaval, with Governor Ralph Northam, State Attorney General Mark Herring, both Democrats, and Republican Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment involved with past uses associations with blackface and Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, accused of sexual misconduct by two women. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia and U.S. flags will fly at half staff on Monday in honor of officer Brian Sicknick, the U.S. Capitol Police officer who was killed in the line of duty during last week’s riot at the Capitol.

Sicknick, 42, was a Virginia resident who had served with the Capitol Police for 12 years. The Virginia Capitol Police tweeted the news on Sunday.

Per order of @GovernorVA, U.S. and Virginia flags are to be lowered to half staff Monday from sunrise to sunset across the state to honor the memory of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was fatally wounded Wednesday when a mob attacked the Capitol in Washington. — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) January 10, 2021

Sicknick’s family issued a statement in the days following his death, saying in part that while many of the details of the cause of death remain unknown, they wish to retain privacy during this difficult time and that they wish his passing would not be used in a political fashion.

“Officer Sicknick was killed while doing his job—defending those trapped in the Capitol building amid a violent attack on our democracy,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement. “His death is a tragedy, and those responsible must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

A mob of people illegally entered the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6 as both chambers of Congress were meeting to certify the Electoral College vote for the 2020 presidential election. While no lawmakers were harmed during the incident, four people were killed in addition to Sicknick.

After order was restored at the Capitol, Congress reconvened and certified the election victory for Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who will become the next president and vice president of the United States on Jan. 20.