Virginia and U.S. flags to fly at half staff through Wednesday in honor of slain Capitol Police officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered the Virginia and U.S. flags to fly at half staff through Wednesday in honor of the U.S. Capitol Police, who lost two officers since last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Originally, the flags at the Virginia Capitol were only going to be lowered for Monday, but the Virginia Capitol Police announced Monday night that the governor has extended these orders.

Per @GovernorVA, U.S. and Virginia flags are to be lowered to half staff at all government facilities in the state until sunset Wednesday to honor U.S. Capitol Police, who have lost two officers, Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, since Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) January 11, 2021

The two officers killed as a result of Wednesday’s violence at the capitol were Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

Sicknick, 42, was a Virginia resident who had served with the Capitol Police for 12 years. Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher “while physically engaging with protesters.”

Liebengood, 51, had served with the Capitol Police for more than 15 years. His death was off duty, and officials have not released his cause of death.

A mob of people illegally entered the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6 as both chambers of Congress were meeting to certify the Electoral College vote for the 2020 presidential election. While no lawmakers were harmed during the incident, four people were killed in addition to Sicknick.

After order was restored at the Capitol, Congress reconvened and certified the election victory for Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who will become the next president and vice president of the United States on Jan. 20.